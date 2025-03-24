Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Chewy (CHWY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.49% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $38.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.49% from its latest reported closing price of $33.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 14,476MM, an increase of 26.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99, an increase of 134.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 21.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.32%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 404,974K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 226,699K shares representing 139.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247,776K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 16,564K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,566K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 6,089K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,288K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,346K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,774K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing an increase of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

