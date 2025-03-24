Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Chewy (BMV:CHWY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Chewy (BMV:CHWY) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 16.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.51%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 427,090K shares.

BC Partners Advisors holds 226,699K shares representing 139.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247,776K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 16,564K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,566K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 6,089K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,288K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,346K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,774K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing an increase of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 41.73% over the last quarter.

