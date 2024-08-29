Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Century Communities (CCS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is $103.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of $99.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is 3,849MM, a decrease of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.20%, an increase of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 34,040K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,991K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 28.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,830K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 916K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

