Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of BWX Technologies (BMV:BWXT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of BWX Technologies (BMV:BWXT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Demars Financial Group holds 4,482K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 98.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 45.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,762K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 3.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,968K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,874K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 0.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,329K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 1.87% over the last quarter.

