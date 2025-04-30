Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Broadcom (BMV:AVGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Broadcom (BMV:AVGO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 0.71%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 391,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 196,969K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,443K shares , representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 188,651K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,723K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 31.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146,329K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,554K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 31.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,429K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,868K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 102,207K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,189K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 32.67% over the last quarter.

