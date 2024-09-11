Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Badger Meter (BMI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is $203.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $185.84 to a high of $226.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of $195.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 630MM, a decrease of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.26%, an increase of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 29,440K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,901K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 14.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 924K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 791K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 39.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 739K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 19.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 687K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

