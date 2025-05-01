Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Analog Devices (WBAG:ADI) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Analog Devices (WBAG:ADI) with a Sell recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.44%, an increase of 110.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 528,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,114K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,531K shares , representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,548K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,736K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 10.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,439K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,996K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,524K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,064K shares , representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,612K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.