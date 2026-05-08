Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, Seaport Global initiated coverage of AirJoule Technologies (NasdaqCM:AIRJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.47% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for AirJoule Technologies is $8.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.19. The average price target represents an increase of 127.47% from its latest reported closing price of $3.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AirJoule Technologies is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in AirJoule Technologies. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 26.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRJ is 0.01%, an increase of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.66% to 11,847K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRJ is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 1,789K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRJ by 78.27% over the last quarter.

Savant Capital holds 1,505K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,386K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 585K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRJ by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 469K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.