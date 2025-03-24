Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.48% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is $73.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.48% from its latest reported closing price of $49.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 2,741MM, a decrease of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 19.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.31%, an increase of 23.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 271,753K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,264K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,794K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 50.51% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,113K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,107K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 61.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,339K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 46.68% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,379K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,936K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 44.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,254K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,243K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

