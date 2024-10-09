Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of AFC Gamma (MUN:0FG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of AFC Gamma (MUN:0FG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Gamma. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FG is 0.09%, an increase of 45.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.08% to 6,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 641K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 483K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 434K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 30.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 38.43% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 401K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing a decrease of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 8.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 392K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 2.22% over the last quarter.

