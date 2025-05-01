Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (LSE:0QZD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (LSE:0QZD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is 141.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 90.68 GBX to a high of 209.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 47.90% from its latest reported closing price of 95.35 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 31,291MM, an increase of 21.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QZD is 0.48%, an increase of 16.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 1,205,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,848K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZD by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,928K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,388K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZD by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,079K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,244K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZD by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,918K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZD by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 24,086K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,795K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZD by 27.65% over the last quarter.

