Seaport Global Downgrades Williams Companies (LSE:0LXB)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for Williams Companies (LSE:0LXB) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.68% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is 44.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 37.58 GBX to a high of 53.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of 43.98 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is 11,581MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LXB is 0.51%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 1,216,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 57,437K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,658K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 72.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,283K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 37,785K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,924K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,656K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,713K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,478K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,260K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.