Seaport Global Downgrades Walt Disney (WBAG:DIS)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for Walt Disney (WBAG:DIS) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.56%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 1,351,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,671K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,447K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 24.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,227K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,701K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,778K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,607K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 32,338K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,524K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,183K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 24.26% over the last quarter.

