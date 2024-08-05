Seaport Global Downgrades Toll Brothers (LSE:0LFS)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for Toll Brothers (LSE:0LFS) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.13% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Toll Brothers is 139.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 105.49 GBX to a high of 188.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from its latest reported closing price of 132.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toll Brothers is 8,406MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LFS is 0.33%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 109,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,566K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 28.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,268K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,247K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 17.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,247K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,069K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 82.50% over the last quarter.

