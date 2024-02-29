Seaport Global Downgrades Radius Recycling (RDUS)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for Radius Recycling (NasdaqGS:RDUS) from Buy to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.44% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radius Recycling is 9.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.44% from its latest reported closing price of 20.59.

The projected annual revenue for Radius Recycling is 2,827MM, a decrease of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

Radius Recycling Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 4, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.75 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024 received the payment on February 20, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $20.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.05%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 13.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.44 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radius Recycling. This is an increase of 424 owner(s) or 21,200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDUS is 0.09%, a decrease of 89.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30,157.49% to 25,236K shares. The put/call ratio of RDUS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,638K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 80.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 766K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 704K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 38.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 55.52% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 684K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 650K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 90.02% over the last quarter.

