Seaport Global Downgrades PulteGroup (LSE:0KS6)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for PulteGroup (LSE:0KS6) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.28% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is 133.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 104.99 GBX to a high of 196.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of 125.29 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is 13,560MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,768 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KS6 is 0.29%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 221,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,576K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 96.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 2,050.32% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 11,009K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,811K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 23.28% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,746K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,363K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,646K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,770K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,576K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,671K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 28.08% over the last quarter.

