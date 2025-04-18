Seaport Global Downgrades PayPal Holdings (WBAG:PYPL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for PayPal Holdings (WBAG:PYPL) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,983 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.43%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 835,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,417K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,407K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,137K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 27,119K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,164K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,736K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,465K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,336K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,854K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 3.47% over the last quarter.

