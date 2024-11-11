Seaport Global Downgrades NVR (LSE:0NVR)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for NVR (LSE:0NVR) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.92% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NVR is 9,762.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8,523.47 GBX to a high of 11,325.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 29.92% from its latest reported closing price of 7,514.09 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NVR is 8,978MM, a decrease of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 366.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,412 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NVR is 0.34%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.90% to 3,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

International Assets Investment Management holds 363K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NVR by 99.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 96K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NVR by 9.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 95K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NVR by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NVR by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.