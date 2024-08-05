Seaport Global Downgrades LGI Homes (LSE:0JSI)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for LGI Homes (LSE:0JSI) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JSI is 0.24%, an increase of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 22,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,460K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 8.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,387K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 891K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 38.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 846K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 13.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 846K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 10.31% over the last quarter.

