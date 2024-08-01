Seaport Global Downgrades IPG Photonics (LSE:0J86)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for IPG Photonics (LSE:0J86) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.72% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is 102.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68.45 GBX to a high of 132.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from its latest reported closing price of 89.39 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is 1,600MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J86 is 0.14%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 31,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,264K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 20.22% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,097K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 920K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 917K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J86 by 28.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

