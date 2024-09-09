Seaport Global Downgrades Fox (LSE:0A0Y)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for Fox (LSE:0A0Y) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A0Y is 0.13%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 150,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,366K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,343K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0Y by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 8,734K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,732K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0Y by 16.77% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,493K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 6,306K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0Y by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,024K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares , representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0Y by 42.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.