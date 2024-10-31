Seaport Global Downgrades FirstEnergy (LSE:0IPB)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for FirstEnergy (LSE:0IPB) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.34% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is 47.49 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.05 GBX to a high of 53.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from its latest reported closing price of 43.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is 13,093MM, a decrease of 1.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IPB is 0.22%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 598,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 78,040K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,929K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPB by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 23,653K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,662K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IPB by 2.06% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 20,834K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,843K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPB by 0.21% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,673K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

