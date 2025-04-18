Seaport Global Downgrades BILL Holdings (LSE:0A75)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for BILL Holdings (LSE:0A75) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 18.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A75 is 0.35%, an increase of 21.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.38% to 110,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,879K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,638K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 77.91% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,252K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 83.05% over the last quarter.

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 5,079K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 62.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,091K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,087K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 53.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.