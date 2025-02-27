Seaport Global Downgrades Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:AZUL4)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Seaport Global downgraded their outlook for Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:AZUL4) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.97% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock is R$8.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of R$1.95 to a high of R$14.99. The average price target represents an increase of 130.97% from its latest reported closing price of R$3.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock is 4,388MM, a decrease of 77.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZUL4 is 0.01%, an increase of 90.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 13,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL4 by 30.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,880K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,832K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL4 by 45.97% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 937K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 518K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

