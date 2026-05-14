Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Seaport Entertainment Group (NYSE:SEG) has been revised to $27.54 / share. This is a decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from the latest reported closing price of $23.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seaport Entertainment Group. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 45.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEG is 0.13%, an increase of 128.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 10,830K shares. The put/call ratio of SEG is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 5,024K shares representing 39.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 893K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing an increase of 34.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEG by 65.75% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 569K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gate City Capital Management holds 385K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 328K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

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