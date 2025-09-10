Seaport Entertainment Appoints Matt Partridge As CEO

(RTTNews) - Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (SEG) said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Matt Partridge, as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Anton Nikodemus. Nikodemus will remain with the company as a Special Advisor until November 3.

In addition, the Group has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer, Lenah Elaiwat, as Interim CFO, and Michael Crawford, currently Lead Independent Director of the Board as Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.