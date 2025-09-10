Markets
SEG

Seaport Entertainment Appoints Matt Partridge As CEO

September 10, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (SEG) said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Matt Partridge, as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Anton Nikodemus. Nikodemus will remain with the company as a Special Advisor until November 3.

In addition, the Group has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer, Lenah Elaiwat, as Interim CFO, and Michael Crawford, currently Lead Independent Director of the Board as Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.