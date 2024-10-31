News & Insights

Stocks

Seaport downgrades FirstEnergy to Neutral on Ohio uncertainty

October 31, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Seaport Research downgraded FirstEnergy (FE) to Neutral from Buy without a price target The electric security plan review concurrent with the distribution rate case might benefit FirstEnergy in the long-term, but it increases the regulatory risk in Ohio for the next year or so, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says rising capacity and energy prices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland won’t help to alleviate the Ohio risk, and that it doesn’t see rate-based generation in either of the states.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.