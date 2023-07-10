Seanergy (SHIP) Stock Up on Repurchase Update & Charter Deal

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP repurchased approximately 2% of its outstanding shares and entered a bareboat charter agreement for a dry bulk vessel. The twin announcements were made on Jul 6, after market close. The stock has gained 7.2% since the updates.

The share repurchase, made under SHIP’s previously announced stock buyback program, was conducted at an average price of $4.35 per share, representing an 11.2% discount from the closing price of Jul 5. The repurchase update came close on the heels of the disclosure that fellow shipping company Costamare's CMRE chairman/CEO had acquired a 5.1% ownership stake in Seanergy.

The share repurchase program indicates the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value. By repurchasing shares at a discount, Seanergy Maritime aims to increase the value of the remaining shares outstanding, signaling confidence in the company's future performance. This move may have a positive impact on investor sentiment and potentially drive the stock price higher.

Additionally, the 12-month bareboat charter agreement with an unnamed Japanese third party for a Newcastlemax bulker vessel of 207,855 deadweight tonnage (DWT) is a prudent move by the company, aimed at expanding its fleet size.

Under the terms of the bareboat charter agreement, Seanergy has made a down payment of $3.5 million and will pay an additional $3.5 million upon delivery of the vessel. The company will also pay a daily bareboat rate of $9,000 throughout the 12-month charter period. The estimated delivery of the vessel is scheduled between August and December. The agreement includes an option to purchase the vessel at the end of the 12-month charter period for $20.2 million. The bareboat charter agreement for a Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel expands Seanergy's presence in the sector without a substantial capital outlay on delivery.

This strategic move allows Seanergy to benefit from the vessel's operation while assessing its performance and market conditions. If the charter period proves successful, exercising the purchase option could provide a long-term asset and revenue stream for the company.

The company's CEO expressed confidence in the company's prospects and the robust demand for seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. Growing DWT miles and strong figures from January to May indicate healthy demand for shipping services. These factors suggest a favorable environment for Seanergy Maritime to capitalize on improvements in the dry bulk market, potentially boosting the company's revenues and profitability. Investors may view these market conditions as an opportunity for growth and value creation, which could positively impact the stock.

However, it's important to consider the potential risks and challenges in the shipping industry. The CEO identified factors contributing to the current weakness in freight rates, including vessel oversupply due to the unwinding of congestion, non-compliance with environmental regulations, and volatile trading of Forward Freight Agreement. These factors could introduce volatility and uncertainty in the market, affecting Seanergy Maritime's performance and stock price.

Zacks Rank

Seanergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A Top-Ranked Transportation Player

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Copa Holdings CPA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings is benefiting from an improvement in air travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, passenger revenues increased 28.5% from first-quarter 2019 levels due to higher yields.

CPA’s focus on its cargo segment is encouraging. In first-quarter 2023, cargo and mail revenues grew 51.8% from the first quarter of 2019 on higher cargo volumes and yields. Copa Holdings' fleet modernization and cost-management efforts are commendable as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has been revised 28.37% upward over the past 60 days.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

