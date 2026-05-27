Seanergy Maritime to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 28, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 5.41% to 39 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies more than 100% increase from the first quarter of 2025 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.88 million, indicating 72.97% growth from first-quarter 2025 actuals.

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Seanergy Maritime has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

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Let’s see how things have shaped up for SHIP this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced SHIP’s Q1 Performance

We expect SHIP’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly affected by rising operating expenses. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s results in the March-end quarter.

On the contrary, the company’s top-line performance in the March-end quarter is expected to have benefitted from the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market, further supported by its proactive fleet optimization strategy.

What Our Model Says About SHIP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Seanergy Maritime this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SHIP has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-eps-surprise | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

Highlights of SHIP’s Q4 Results

Seanergy Maritime reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. This compares to earnings of 34 cents a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

The company posted revenues of $49.4 million for the quarter ended December 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.17%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $41.7 million.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs. Adjusted revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported solid first-quarter 2026 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved on a year-over-year basis.

UAL's first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.19 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 and increased 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.00-$1.50.

Operating revenues of $14.6 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.3 billion and increased 10.5% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.1% of the top line) increased 11% year over year to $13.1 billion. UAL flights transported 42,486 passengers in the first quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

Cargo revenues fell 1.6% year over year to $422 million. Revenues from other sources rose 10.5% year over year to $1.02 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenue per load in select highway-related businesses.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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