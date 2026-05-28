Seanergy Maritime Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported sharply higher first-quarter results and said it remains focused on shareholder returns while advancing a multi-vessel fleet renewal program, according to management comments on the company’searnings callfor the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis said Seanergy delivered a “very strong first quarter” despite the period typically being the weakest seasonally for dry bulk shipping. Net revenue rose to $43 million from $24.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 253% year over year to $28.2 million, while adjusted earnings per share were $0.63.

The company declared its 18th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. Tsantanis said cumulative shareholder distributions since inception total approximately $2.84 per share, or $55.6 million.

Revenue and Cash Flow Improve With Stronger Capesize Rates

Chief Financial Officer Stavros Gyftakis said the first-quarter results reflected both a stronger Capesize market and the company’s commercial strategy. Seanergy’s time charter equivalent, or TCE, was $24,200 per day, compared with $13,400 per day in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $13.4 million, compared with an adjusted net loss a year earlier.

Tsantanis said Seanergy’s index-linked chartering strategy outperformed during the quarter, with fleet TCE exceeding the BCI 180 index by an average of about 6%. Looking ahead, he said the company expects second-quarter 2026 TCE to be approximately $31,430 per day.

Management also said 45% of available operating days from the second quarter through year-end have been fixed at average gross rates above $29,000 per day. Tsantanis said this provides “meaningful earnings visibility” while preserving market exposure.

Fleet Renewal Program Advances

Seanergy continued to move ahead with its fleet renewal strategy during the quarter. Tsantanis said the company contracted three additional vessels at shipyards in China and Japan, with the latest orders placed at Hengli Shipbuilding in April, and agreed to sell one older Capesize vessel.

Since the program began, Seanergy has contracted six modern eco-design newbuildings across Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels and agreed to dispose of three older vessels. Tsantanis said the moves are intended to improve fleet quality, efficiency and long-term earnings capacity.

The company has secured financing for four of the six newbuildings. Gyftakis said Seanergy has agreed to approximately $237 million of financing for those vessels, including pre-delivery financing, and that discussions for the remaining vessels are progressing.

Gyftakis said Seanergy had $68.8 million in cash and restricted cash at quarter-end, despite investing $31 million in the newbuilding program during the quarter. Total assets stood at $640 million, including vessels under construction, while shareholders’ equity was $289.3 million. Total debt, including finance lease liabilities, was $319.7 million, corresponding to a loan-to-value ratio of about 43% based on the market value of the fleet.

For the remaining 2026 newbuilding capital expenditures, Gyftakis said $72 million was scheduled for the second through fourth quarters. Of that amount, $36 million had already been paid during the second quarter, $17 million is expected to be funded through pre-delivery debt arrangements, and $19 million is expected to be funded through equity. He said the remaining equity requirement can be covered by cash reserves, upcoming sale proceeds and operating cash flow.

Management Sees Supportive Capesize Fundamentals

Tsantanis said the Capesize market started 2026 strongly, helped by bauxite volumes, iron ore exports and growth in grain trading. He said the strength carried into the second quarter, supported by slower vessel speeds amid high bunker prices and higher port waiting times, which are limiting available vessel supply during a period of strong cargo demand.

While acknowledging geopolitical uncertainty, Tsantanis said management remains optimistic about cargo demand. He cited coal demand tied to energy security and stockpiling, particularly ahead of warmer summer months, as well as support for seaborne iron ore trade from high-quality production in Brazil and West Africa.

On the supply side, Tsantanis said extensive dry-docking requirements are curtailing availability. He noted that more than 20% of Capesize vessels built in 2011 and 2012 are due for scheduled surveys in 2026 and 2027. He also said the Capesize order book is approximately 13% to 14% of the existing fleet, compared with about 9% of the fleet being 20 years or older.

Charter Strategy and Capital Allocation Discussed in Q&A

During the question-and-answer session, B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke asked about the sustainability of bauxite, iron ore and coal volumes. Tsantanis said bauxite has increased and that management expects further increases. He also said coal has become a factor due to restocking in the Far East, especially China, and that the company does not see demand slowing “anytime soon.”

Noble Capital Markets analyst Mark Riechman asked about multi-year charter agreements for the newbuildings. Tsantanis said Seanergy is negotiating structures with base rates above cash breakeven levels, a band of upside retained fully by the company up to a ceiling, and a 50/50 profit-sharing split above that level. He said the goal is to provide downside protection for at least four or five years.

Asked about balancing locked-in rates with market upside, Tsantanis said the company’s existing fleet of 20 vessels remains substantially exposed to upside. For the newbuildings, he said Seanergy does not want to take unnecessary risk, citing its close to $1 billion order book. He said the company is willing to give up some upside to ensure the investment is sustainable.

Gyftakis said Seanergy is targeting leverage of 70% to 75% on the newbuilding contracts, with equity participation of 25% to 30% for each ship. He said the company expects to maintain a loan-to-value threshold of about 50% at the corporate and fleet level.

Riechman also asked about vessel operating expenses. Tsantanis said the company expects operating costs of approximately $7,000 to $7,200 per ship per day, broadly in line with 2025.

In response to a question from Justin Smith of Maxim Group about the dividend, Tsantanis said the company intends to continue rewarding shareholders, subject to its formula and cash flow.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company's operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company's core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

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