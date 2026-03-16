Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is one of 114 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP's full-year earnings has moved 42.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SHIP has returned about 32% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.7%.

The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 44.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.3% so far this year, so SHIP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and Teekay Tankers as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.