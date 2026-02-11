Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is one of 114 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP's full-year earnings has moved 61.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SHIP has returned about 19.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 13.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.6%.

Over the past three months, Genco Shipping & Trading's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 387.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.2% so far this year, meaning that SHIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Genco Shipping & Trading is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and Genco Shipping & Trading as they could maintain their solid performance.

