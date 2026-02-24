Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Price Target Increased by 30.84% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NasdaqCM:SHIP) has been revised to $17.85 / share. This is an increase of 30.84% from the prior estimate of $13.64 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.88% from the latest reported closing price of $14.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHIP is 0.00%, an increase of 87.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.02% to 3,207K shares. The put/call ratio of SHIP is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 564K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%.

Walleye Capital holds 295K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 87.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 607.57% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 293K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 451.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 231K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 207K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 74.03% over the last quarter.

