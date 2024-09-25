Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 134 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP's full-year earnings has moved 35.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SHIP has returned 53.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 139.7%.

The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' current year EPS has increased 217.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.2% so far this year, meaning that SHIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.