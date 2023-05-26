Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Seanergy Maritime Holdings said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.45%, the lowest has been 0.00%, and the highest has been 22.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 71.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHIP is 0.00%, a decrease of 39.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.59% to 94K shares. The put/call ratio of SHIP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings is 10.88. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 163.44% from its latest reported closing price of 4.13.

The projected annual revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings is 124MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 41.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 1.89% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 0.80% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 22K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under "SHIPZ".

