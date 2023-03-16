Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Seanergy Maritime Holdings said on March 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 0.00%, and the highest has been 22.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.04% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 96.04% from its latest reported closing price of $5.55.

The projected annual revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings is $124MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHIP is 0.00%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.06% to 3,186K shares. The put/call ratio of SHIP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 818K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Asset Management holds 400K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 357K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 142K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 77.43% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 41.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIP by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under "SHIPZ".

