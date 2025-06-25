Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Stock Moves 2.41%: What You Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) ended the recent trading session at $6.62, demonstrating a +2.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.09, showcasing a 88.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $35.13 million, indicating a 18.54% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.49 per share and a revenue of $140.21 million, indicating changes of -79.41% and -16.27%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 127.27% higher within the past month. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.09 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.