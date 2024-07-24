Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed the most recent trading day at $9.45, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 244.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $39.73 million, indicating a 40.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $146.82 million, indicating changes of +187.5% and +33.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.