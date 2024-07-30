Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed at $9.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.62, showcasing a 244.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.69 million, up 43.63% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.31 per share and a revenue of $161.85 million, signifying shifts of +260.94% and +46.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.04.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.