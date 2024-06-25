Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) reached $10.16, with a -1.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 288.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.01 million, indicating a 44.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SHIP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $166.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +306.25% and +50.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.63 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.