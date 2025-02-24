Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) standing at $6.95, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.21%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.14% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 51.72% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.56 million, showing a 2.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 75.16% decrease. Right now, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.97, so one might conclude that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.