Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed at $15.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.54%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 1.11%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 383.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $50.01 million, showing a 33.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $194.95 million. These totals would mark changes of +136.72% and +23.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 42.86% increase. Right now, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.14.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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