Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) ended the recent trading session at $5.37, demonstrating a +0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 27.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 11.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.44, marking a 177.19% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.16 million, indicating a 39.51% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $147.39 million. These totals would mark changes of -73.95% and -11.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.85.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.