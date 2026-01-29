Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed at $10.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 38.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.89 million, indicating a 5.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $152.56 million, indicating changes of -55.88% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.41 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

