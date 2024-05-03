Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed the latest trading day at $9.65, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 13.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1550%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34 million, showing an 88.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.30 per share and a revenue of $142.03 million, demonstrating changes of +103.13% and +28.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.82 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.