Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed the most recent trading day at $10.22, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 16.69% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 288.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.01 million, showing a 44.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $166.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +306.25% and +50.91%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.23, which means Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

