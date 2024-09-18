Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed at $10.82, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 492.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.09 million, indicating a 68.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $163.29 million, indicating changes of +271.88% and +48.13%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.04 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP)

