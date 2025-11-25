Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 21.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.07 in the previous session. Seanergy Maritime Holdings has gained 44.5% since the start of the year compared to the -5.7% gain for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 13.4% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 13, 2025, Seanergy Maritime Holdings reported EPS of $0.67 versus consensus estimate of $0.46.

For the current fiscal year, Seanergy Maritime Holdings is expected to post earnings of $1.04 per share on $152.56 in revenues. This represents a -55.88% change in EPS on a -8.89% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.46 per share on $165.01 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 39.05% and 8.16%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Seanergy Maritime Holdings has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 2.8X versus its peer group's average of 3.2X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Seanergy Maritime Holdings an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Seanergy Maritime Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Seanergy Maritime Holdings meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Seanergy Maritime Holdings shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does SHIP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SHIP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL). PANL has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 466.67%, and for the current fiscal year, PANL is expected to post earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue of $613.78 million.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. have gained 46.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 23.37X and a P/CF of 7.42X.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SHIP and PANL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Investment Research

