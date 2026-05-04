Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $15.64 in the previous session. Seanergy Maritime Holdings has gained 67.6% since the start of the year compared to the 10.2% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 45.4% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 17, 2026, Seanergy Maritime Holdings reported EPS of $0.68 versus consensus estimate of $0.56.

For the current fiscal year, Seanergy Maritime Holdings is expected to post earnings of $2.09 per share on $182.97 in revenues. This represents a 63.28% change in EPS on a 15.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.63 per share on $184.47 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -22.01% and 0.82%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Seanergy Maritime Holdings has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Seanergy Maritime Holdings? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.4X versus its peer group's average of 5.6X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Seanergy Maritime Holdings an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Seanergy Maritime Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Seanergy Maritime Holdings passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Seanergy Maritime Holdings shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.