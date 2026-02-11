Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 20.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.15 in the previous session. Seanergy Maritime Holdings has gained 19.7% since the start of the year compared to the 13.8% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 19.2% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 13, 2025, Seanergy Maritime Holdings reported EPS of $0.67 versus consensus estimate of $0.46.

For the current fiscal year, Seanergy Maritime Holdings is expected to post earnings of $1.59 per share on $156.12 in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

Seanergy Maritime Holdings may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.1X versus its peer group's average of 3.8X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Seanergy Maritime Holdings an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Seanergy Maritime Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Seanergy Maritime Holdings meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Seanergy Maritime Holdings shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.